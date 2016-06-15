VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ARV
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese ethnic woman asks U.N. "not to forget" HIV victims as funding dries up

Lu Thi Thanh from the Thai ethnic group in Vietnam, who has lived with HIV for eight years and relies on ARV treatment, stepped onto the podium at ...
 
go to top