VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon youths screened for HIV after narcotist knifing spree

By Le Phuong   December 2, 2019 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Saigon youths screened for HIV after narcotist knifing spree
A nurse tests a blood sample for HIV. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha.

Three kids were screened for HIV following a random knife attack by a suspected drug addict in Saigon’s District 6 Sunday.

A 4-year-old suffered a slashed forehead, a 6-year-old a grazed finger, while an 11-year-old was heavily wounded on the cheeks, temples and lower jaw, said doctors at the Children's Hospital No.1.

All three have since been screened for HIV, prescribed antiretroviral drugs and taken home for further surveillance.

The children were playing near their homes when attacked by a male stranger, their families confirmed.

Antiretroviral drugs must be taken within 72 hours following exposure to HIV, and continued for four weeks, the Ministry of Health recommends.

Vietnam has some 250,000 registered addicts and around 10 percent of them are in HCMC.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese HIV AIDS ARV health disease medicine Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh drugs narcotics
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top