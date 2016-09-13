The most read Vietnamese newspaper
$1 billion plan taxis onto runway to upgrade int’l airports in Vietnam
Aviation agencies want more money for new terminals and runways near top tourist destinations.
American man handed back $17,000 he left at Saigon airport
A ray of light amidst scores of reports of baggage theft and extortion.
Vietnam ministry proposes penalties for overcharging of airport services
There's nothing like paying $5 for a bowl of pho to leave a bad taste in your mouth.
May 29, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Hanoi airport plans expansion to avoid overload crisis
Noi Bai is seeking to double its capacity.
May 13, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Hanoi airport worker returns phone, $19,000 in cash left aboard to passenger
Noi Bai International Airport is not just notorious for baggage theft after all.
March 18, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam's airports seek $1.4 bln for infrastructure upgrade
The fast-paced growth in Vietnam’s aviation market has led to overcrowding at many airports.
March 09, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
First look at 9 designs for Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Long Thanh Airport
The designs for the international airport have been unveiled for the first time to poll public opinions.
November 28, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Air fares set to soar with proposed hike to Vietnam's aviation fees
The aviation administration wants to lift landing and takeoff fees by 15 percent.
November 09, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Saigon airport expands international terminal with a place to snooze
Lie back and relax in comfort, but make sure you don't miss your flight!
October 27, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport
Firefighters were unable to save the driver from the deadly flames.
September 14, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Golf buggies power up at Hanoi airport
The electric carts will be ferrying people with mobility issues around at the international terminal.
September 13, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to invest $1.2 billion in airports as passenger numbers skyrocket
The country has decided to pour more than VND26 trillion (nearly $1.2 billion) into upgrading infrastructure at a number of its airports from 2016-2018.
June 10, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to beef up aviation security during National Assembly elections
To ensure security at airports and on flights, Vietnam plans to step up surveillance and patrols while planning to deal with any potentially violent incidents.
May 20, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
