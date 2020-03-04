VnExpress International
Da Nang airport to stop announcements to reduce noise

By Doan Loan   March 4, 2020 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Passengers arrive at Da Nang International Airport on March 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Vietnam's third largest airport Da Nang is set to stop announcing flight information in the domestic terminal from May 1.

It will become the second airport in Vietnam to turn off its public address system after Tan Son Nhat in Saigon, which did so at its international terminals last July and domestic terminal last October.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam said all information would be displayed on screens in both Vietnamese and English, adding passengers should follow them to know their flight status, and reach the boarding gate in time.

The move is aimed at improving service quality at overloaded Vietnamese airports, including Da Nang, which handled 15 million passengers last year against its designed capacity of just 10 million.

Noise from repeated announcements has become a major issue at Vietnamese airports at a time when going silent is becoming a global trend.

They served nearly 116 million passengers last year, up 12 percent from 2018.

