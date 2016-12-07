The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
airline market
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again
The airport has come a long way in a short time.
Vietnam airport operator misses out on retail business opportunities
The ACV made just $1 per passenger from retail services last year, far behind regional operators.
Market boom spurs Vietnamese airline carriers to expand fleets at speed
But the country's airports do not have the capacity to cope with soaring passenger numbers.
December 07, 2016 | 02:38 pm GMT+7