Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again

Passengers wait to check in at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam's Noi Bai International Airport has been ranked among the world’s 100 best airports by air travelers for the second year in a row.

The results of the 2017 World Airport Awards based on the annual Skytrax World Airport Survey, which assesses customer services and facilities across 550 airports worldwide. The airport clinched the 83rd spot this year, jumping 135 spots from 2015.

This improvement, among others, helped the Hanoi airport wind up on Sleeping in Airports' 2015 list of the best airports in Asia – the same website that had placed it among the worst the year before.

Noi Bai, 45 km (28 miles) north of Hanoi and the country's second biggest after Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, was considered among the worst in Asia in 2014 by the survey site The Guide to Sleeping in Airports, which said the airport lacked basic facilities, with poor air conditioning and limited flight information display.

In late 2014, Noi Bai opened its second terminal after an investment of $900 million, and a new highway link, nearly doubling annual capacity to 22 million passengers.

