VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again

By VnExpress   March 16, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again
Passengers wait to check in at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

The airport has come a long way in a short time.

Vietnam's Noi Bai International Airport has been ranked among the world’s 100 best airports by air travelers for the second year in a row.

The results of the 2017 World Airport Awards based on the annual Skytrax World Airport Survey, which assesses customer services and facilities across 550 airports worldwide. The airport clinched the 83rd spot this year, jumping 135 spots from 2015.

This improvement, among others, helped the Hanoi airport wind up on Sleeping in Airports' 2015 list of the best airports in Asia – the same website that had placed it among the worst the year before.

Noi Bai, 45 km (28 miles) north of Hanoi and the country's second biggest after Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, was considered among the worst in Asia in 2014 by the survey site The Guide to Sleeping in Airports, which said the airport lacked basic facilities, with poor air conditioning and limited flight information display.

In late 2014, Noi Bai opened its second terminal after an investment of $900 million, and a new highway link, nearly doubling annual capacity to 22 million passengers.

Related news:

> Saigon-Hanoi ranks 7th among world's busiest air routes

> Airlines face turbulent airport charge hikes in Vietnam

> Congested Saigon airport asks domestic airlines to park fleet elsewhere

Tags: Vietnam Noi Bai International Airport airline market
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top