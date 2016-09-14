VnExpress International
Facebook shares swing as changes trim time spent by users

Recent changes cut time spent on the site by some 50 million hours per day.

Hanoi girl hospitalized with depression linked to Facebook addiction

Her parents were forced to sedate her when she lost control after they banned her from going online.

IPhone addiction may be a virtue, not a vice for investors: analysis

'Addictive things are very profitable.'
January 09, 2018 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

The science of smartphone addiction

Smartphone addiction has reached the point that the mere thought of being separated from our phones strikes fear in our hearts.
December 02, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Drug rehab director threatens to kill patients in Vietnam: police

Police have seized a tear gas gun with five cartridges which he allegedly used to point at several patients.
September 30, 2017 | 05:14 pm GMT+7

Saigon park returns to dark, drug den days for heroin users

Dirty needles lay scattered across the park and pose a threat to the people who use it every day.
September 15, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Addicts behind rehab center breakout in southern Vietnam face up to 7 years in prison

The ringleaders attacked guards before rallying nearly 200 other inmates for the breakout.
May 21, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7

Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

A cocaine addiction had pushed Cengiz, a 38-year-old Turkish German, to the brink of suicide, until he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.
May 11, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

Doctors remain rare in Vietnam's drug detention centers

How a dearth of doctors has helped fuel disease and discontent at Vietnam's drug detention centers.
December 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam's drug rehab riots: what went wrong

Headline-grabbing riots raised questions about who gets sent to drug detention centers.
December 16, 2016 | 11:11 am GMT+7

E-cigarettes seen to help smokers quit

"Successful quit attempts increased over the period of time that electronic cigarettes became popular."
September 14, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
 
