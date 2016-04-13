VnExpress International
Tag ADB
Asian Development Bank lowers Vietnam's economic growth forecast to 6.3 percent

The lender said weak mining output had triggered the downward adjustment.

ADB revises up Vietnam economic growth forecast for 2017

The new growth rate is still below the government's target of 6.7 percent.

Developing Asia to fuel global growth but risks ahead - ADB

Countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will drive Asia Pacific's growth as China's expansion is moderating.
April 06, 2017 | 07:26 pm GMT+7

ADB willing to lend Vietnam a hand to clear toxic debts in banking system: PM

The regional development bank is considering a buy-out of a troubled bank in Vietnam.
December 09, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7

ADB approves $230 mln loan to help Vietnam improve power transmission

The package is part of a 10-year assistance program to increase the country's transmission capacity and reduce energy waste.
October 14, 2016 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

ADB lowers Vietnam's growth forecast to 6 percent

The previous projection of 6.7 percent has to be cut.
September 29, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s enterprises behind Asian peers in securing ADB loans

Unlike their Asian peers, private companies in Vietnam have yet to apply for funding from the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB).
June 18, 2016 | 08:01 am GMT+7

Vietnam unlikely to receive concessional loans from ADB in a few years

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering gradually moving Vietnam to another group of developing countries in its criteria for loans, which means the nation will no longer ...
June 17, 2016 | 07:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s GDP growth to slow next year: ADB

Vietnam is expected to achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 percent next year, slightly below this year's target, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Friday.
June 17, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7

ADB pledges $20 mln guarantee to back trade finance in Vietnam

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has confirmed a guarantee of $20 million a year to support trade in Vietnam through the Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), the bank said in ...
June 16, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off an ADB-financed project themed Support to Border Areas Development in three Indochinese countries that will run for six years ...
May 06, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB

Emerging risks and destabilizers like income inequality, slower growth, and climate change are reshaping Asia’s economic landscape at such a rapid pace that governments must build ...
April 13, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
 
