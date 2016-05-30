VnExpress International
Rape of men and boys in Central African Republic is 'ignored' crime

Fighters have used sexual violence against men and boys as a tool to 'humiliate, emasculate, and terrorize' perceived enemies.

UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao

Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.

Nursery school owner arrested in Saigon for torturing toddlers

Parents are calling for criminal charges after footage emerged of her and her staff abusing their kids.
November 28, 2017 | 12:13 pm GMT+7

Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal: Xinhua

Police are checking allegations that children were 'reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills.'
November 27, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Toddler hospitalized in Hanoi with brain damage in possible abuse case

The baby was left alone at the hospital without parents or relatives to take care of him. 
August 06, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Vietnamese woman arrested for fatal beating of 3-year-old son

Her boyfriend is also under investigation after admitting that he beat the child too.
February 03, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Vietnamese social media darling filmed whipping daughter

The man had drawn broad public sympathy before being caught abusing his infant daughter on the streets of Hanoi.
December 28, 2016 | 12:36 pm GMT+7

59 percent of women in Vietnam mentally abused by partners: study

Six percent of the women surveyed said they had considered committing suicide.
November 09, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Hearing in Amber Heard restraining order against Johnny Depp called off

A hearing on the restraining order obtained by Amber Heard against Johnny Depp, in a divorce between the celebrity couple in which Heard has accused Depp of abuse, was called off ...
June 17, 2016 | 08:48 am GMT+7

Amber Heard sues comedian Stanhope for defamation over Johnny Depp

Lawyers for actress Amber Heard filed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Doug Stanhope on Friday after he wrote an article accusing her of blackmailing and manipulating her ...
June 04, 2016 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Depp's daughter, former partner deny abuse allegations

Johnny Depp's daughter defended the Oscar-nominated star on Sunday, after his wife accused him of abuse and filed for divorce.
May 30, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7

Vietnamese celebrity pleads not guilty to U.S. child molestation charges

Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a boy during a dance-video audition as he showed up at an arraignment in Santa Ana, ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7

Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

The singer Kesha vowed Wednesday to help fellow women speak out about abuse as she fights to be released from a contract with a producer she accuses of rape.
March 10, 2016 | 06:24 pm GMT+7
 
