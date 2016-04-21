VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Yasukuni srhine
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Japan's Abe makes ritual offering at Yasukuni shrine to war dead

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday sent a ritual offering to a controversial Tokyo shrine for war dead, a move that could anger China as ...
 
go to top