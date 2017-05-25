VnExpress International
Vietnamese workers find new jobs after S Korean boss disappears owing $1.37 mil

A Hong Kong firm has offered to pay 600 of them $220 per month, but many are still clinging on to government support.

Vietnamese workers abandoned by S. Korean employer promised new jobs

15 companies have agreed to take in the unfortunate workers after their employer disappeared without paying them ...

The hard workers behind your glamorous Tet blossoms

Every year, southern farmers migrate to Saigon to take care of plants and flowers for Lunar New Year decorations.
February 15, 2018 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Hundreds of workers besiege Saigon garment factory to demand wages

Desperate workers and their children are holding out for payment ahead of the Lunar New Year.
January 15, 2018 | 06:41 pm GMT+7

600 workers go on strike in Saigon after S Korean director disappears owing wages

The company owes nearly $1.35 million in wages and social insurance contributions, according to sources.
January 12, 2018 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

Businesses renew request to double Vietnam's overtime limit: commerce chamber

Foreign firms have long been asking to raise this limit, which is lower than that of Vietnam's neighbors.
December 28, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7

500 workers go on strike in central Vietnam over unreasonable pay

The company switched to paying workers based on the number of products they make, forcing them to work overtime for less money.
October 17, 2017 | 10:31 am GMT+7

6,000 workers go on strike at Vietnam's factory

The workers protested against unreasonable rules, including a required three-day notice to take leave for a death in the family.
September 07, 2017 | 08:52 pm GMT+7

Unpaid workers go on strike at ministry-run transport firm in Vietnam

Medical insurance and holiday bonuses have also been cut by the company.
August 23, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s employers, unions fight again over wage increase

Businesses offered 5 percent while the labor federation insisted on 13.3 percent.
June 28, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7

Will Vietnamese workers have a place in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Most of them cannot afford to prepare themselves for the wave of automation, or even worry about it.
May 25, 2017 | 04:45 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese worker stabbed to death by burglar in Angola

A worrying number of Vietnamese workers have been killed by robbers in the African country.
April 17, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7

Mass fight breaks out at Samsung plant in northern Vietnam

A witness said a male worker was caught into a fight with guards at the plant.
February 28, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Vietnam plans to send more skilled workers abroad to curb unemployment

More than one million Vietnamese were unemployed last year, including many college graduates.
February 15, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s labor union bristles at plan to double overtime limit

Bringing the cap to 600 hours a year will allow employers to exhaust their workers and cut back hiring, it says.
January 04, 2017 | 08:41 pm GMT+7
