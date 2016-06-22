VnExpress International
South Korea's Woori Bank to open subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam is opening up its banking industry to foreign players.

S.Korea's Woori Bank to form Vietnam unit by July

South Korea's Woori Bank expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in July, a bank official said on ...
 
