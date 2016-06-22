The most read Vietnamese newspaper
South Korea's Woori Bank to open subsidiary in Vietnam
Vietnam is opening up its banking industry to foreign players.
S.Korea's Woori Bank to form Vietnam unit by July
South Korea's Woori Bank expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in July, a bank official said on ...
