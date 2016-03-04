VnExpress International
Ha Long Bay’s biggest Cave to be renovated

Dau Go Cave (Wooden Stakes Cave), amongst the most well-known tourist attractions in Ha Long Bay, will be renovated after 20 years of operation.
 
