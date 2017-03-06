VnExpress International
France to 'name and shame' companies that pay women less

'No one wants to be bottom of the class on this issue,' French president Macron said.

Invisible labor: Vietnamese women and all the unpaid hours they are forced to accept

Men simply aren't pulling their weight, according to a new ActionAid report.

Happy Women's Day

Celebrating Women's Day in a special night with Latin rhythm, hot dancers and roses at Hard Rock Café.
March 06, 2017 | 09:36 pm GMT+7

Marches kick off across world ahead of International Women's Day

Women have started marking International Women's Day with marches in cities across the world to highlight issues from equal pay to access to abortion.
March 06, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
 
