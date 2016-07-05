The most read Vietnamese newspaper
PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times
It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.
Global coal price hike could cost Vietnam $1.27 billion per year: report
With clean-energy projects struggling to turn a profit, the country remains reliant on imported coal to fuel ...
Vietnam’s trade ministry asks gov't to pay more for wind power
'The biggest problem about investing in wind farms is the low buying prices and the time it takes to recover the investment.'
September 07, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Work spins into action at $80 mln wind power project in south-central Vietnam
The plant will be using the largest turbines ever to be installed in the country.
April 28, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's southern province to get $4 bln investment in clean energy
A new array of electricity projects is expected to propel Binh Thuan Province to become a major power hub.
April 20, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's wind power target blown off course by low profitability
Cheap electricity prices have literally taken the wind out of the sails of potential investors.
February 20, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to focus more on wind energy to power growth
Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped across the country.
November 30, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's 4th wind power plant starts generation
The country plans to have 800 megawatts of wind power by 2020, but pricing remains an issue.
November 26, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Fast-growing Vietnam to invest $40 billion in electricity projects by 2020
The country is also shifting attention to renewable energy to meet the needs of the economy.
October 28, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
GE begins $1.5 billion wind power push in Vietnam
The company wants to tap the market with huge power demand for economic growth.
September 29, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Plastic wind turbines light up Hanoi's slums
Red plastic bowls are powering up poor people in the Vietnamese capital.
July 05, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's boat people powered up by "plastic bucket" generators
Electrical generators that use red plastic buckets as blades have been installed to generate clean energy and reduce the cost of living for poor families along the Red River.
June 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
VN needs to revise windpower laws: experts
Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the coutry's sole retail power supplier, is expected to follow more straightforward procedures for small wind power projects, extend validity for ...
April 06, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
