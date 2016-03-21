The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
wind energy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Thailand's biggest solar firm plans $1.76 bln in Vietnam wind projects
The company is targeting revenue growth of 25 percent per year.
Vietnam approves $60 mln wind power project
A Singaporean company plans to tap the potential for wind power in southern Vietnam.
Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use
Vietnam’s government plans to significantly increase the contribution made by the solar energy sector and cut power generated from coal, according to adjustments to the National ...
March 22, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter