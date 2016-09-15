VnExpress International
Five frozen, gutted tigers found in Vietnam

The tigers' internal organs had been removed.

Survival of the unfittest: Vietnam's disappearing elephants

There are currently fewer than 100 elephants left in the wild and just 80 or so in captivity.

WWF chides Vietnam on rhino horn trade, threatens sanctions

The ultimatum of sort comes ahead of a high-profile intn'l conservation conference.
September 16, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Don't catch them all, warn Pangolin protectionists

More than 2,600 pangolins had been seized in Vietnam over the last three years.
September 15, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
 
