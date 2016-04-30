The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's demand for gold jewelry rises fastest in Southeast Asia: report
The thirst for the precious metal in Vietnam rose 7 percent year-on-year to 16.5 tons in 2017.
Vietnam enjoys fastest wealth growth in the world: report
Much of that growth is due to the surge in super rich individuals living in the country.
Homeless in Hong Kong: soaring costs fuel housing crisis in Asian financial hub
Hong Kong's homeless population has jumped 30 percent in five years, while the city's wealth gap swells to widest in more than 40 years.
January 26, 2018 | 09:11 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam
‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’
January 22, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's richest man leapfrogs Donald Trump on Forbes' billionaires list
Vingroup's founder has gained a staggering $1 billion in the last 8 months.
November 09, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Eight simple ideas for APEC to leave no one behind
Poverty and extreme inequality are not destiny. They can be challenged and eliminated.
October 30, 2017 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Trump's fortune slides by $600 mln on Forbes wealth list
Trump is the first U.S. president to come solely from the private sector.
October 18, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Emma Stone tops list of best paid actresses
She made $26 million in pre-tax earnings in the year up to June.
August 17, 2017 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Bill Gates again world's richest man; Trump slips
The top 10 billionaires group is heavily dominated by Americans, many from the technology sector.
March 21, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's super-rich population is growing faster than anywhere else
The country now has 200 people with investable assets of at least $30 million.
March 02, 2017 | 01:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam has over 12,000 USD millionaires: wealth report
Vietnam has about 12,000 millionaires with $1 million or more in net assets, a number which has increased by 354 percent in 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, according to the Wealth ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
