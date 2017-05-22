VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag water pipeline
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Former vice chairman of Hanoi faces mismanagement charges over ruptured water pipeline

Investigators reversed their decision not to charge seven execs following public outcry.

Hanoians infuriated after water pipeline bursts for 19th time

70,000 households lose access to water again after the Da River pipeline burst yesterday.
 
go to top