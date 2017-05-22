The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
water pipeline
Former vice chairman of Hanoi faces mismanagement charges over ruptured water pipeline
Investigators reversed their decision not to charge seven execs following public outcry.
Hanoians infuriated after water pipeline bursts for 19th time
70,000 households lose access to water again after the Da River pipeline burst yesterday.