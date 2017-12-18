The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Horrors of Vietnam War linger among former enemies without true recognition of the past
To build a true future of peace, it's time South Korea and the U.S. took responsibility for their actions.
Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China
64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.
Syria regime pummels besieged Eastern Ghouta
More than 930 civilians have been killed in Ghouta.
March 09, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
US sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange
'There is still room for the U.S. government and American people to understand the impact of Agent Orange on Vietnamese people.'
March 07, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to build $15 million park in memory of My Lai massacre
504 unnamed civilians were slaughtered by U.S. troops on that fateful day in 1968.
March 07, 2018 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Syria's Eastern Ghouta: two weeks under attack
Here is another Aleppo, where hundreds of civilians have been slaughtered.
March 06, 2018 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
5,000 children killed or injured in Yemen war: UN
UN has called this 'the world's worst humanitarian crisis.'
January 17, 2018 | 08:39 am GMT+7
When humans wage war, animals suffer too: study
Wars have affected more than 70 percent of the global's protected areas.
January 11, 2018 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Going underground: A glimpse at life during the Vietnam War with a tour around Cu Chi Tunnels
The famous tunnel network survived intense bombings by the U.S. during the Vietnam War.
January 11, 2018 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Trump to call on Pentagon, diplomats to play bigger arms sales role
U.S. embassy staffers would be required to engage more aggressively with foreign counterparts to push for U.S. arms sales.
January 09, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7
'Don't fear death': China's Xi urges blunt call to PLA
China's military personnel should 'neither fear hardship nor death,' Xi said.
January 05, 2018 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
North Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war
North Korea says will punish those who supported the new resolution.
December 24, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
The bunker from where a game-changing battle helped end the Vietnam War
Discover how Vietnam sealed an historic victory from this bunker during the Christmas bombings of 1972.
December 18, 2017 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
US warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of war
Trump called North Korea's Kim 'a sick puppy'.
November 30, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Hanoi to deactivate wartime bomb found in major river
The seven-foot bomb is lying directly under the city’s historic Long Bien Bridge.
November 27, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7
