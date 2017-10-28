VnExpress International
Inside Saigon's War Remnants Museum

The museum, founded in 1975, is the city's top tourist destination. 

Vietnam's never-ending war: into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad

Disposing of deadly munitions seems an uphill task, but there may be hope.
 
