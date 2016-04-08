The most read Vietnamese newspaper
war on drugs
Philippines' top judge vows fight as Duterte, allies seek ouster
Duterte and Sereno first crossed swords in 2016 as Sereno was vocal against Duterte's drug war.
Filipino mayor among 10 killed in shootout as drug war enters new phase
Police shift tactics by focusing on politicians, government officials, celebrities and high-ranking army and ...
'Foul-mouthed' Filipino president a hit among countrymen in Vietnam
He curses. He makes dirty jokes. He insults world leaders. Most of all, he knows he’s going against all diplomatic protocols on earth. And he does not regret it.
September 29, 2016 | 10:05 pm GMT+7
Philippine police, vigilantes shoot dead six drug suspects
Philippine police shot dead four suspected drug dealers while unknown men gunned down two others, officials said Saturday, raising the death toll for narcotics suspects to 14 this ...
May 28, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
Indonesia to resume executions as it steps up "war on drugs"
Indonesia said on Thursday it will resume executions of drug traffickers this year, after a brief hiatus since last year's controversial executions of mostly foreign convicts.
April 08, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
