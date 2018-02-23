VnExpress International
Documentary about famed Vietnamese Buddhist monk to hit local screens

The release of the film about Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh has been delayed for three months in Vietnam.

Vietnamese Zen master film receives high praise ahead of world premiere

Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Inarritu expressed his love of how the movie captures ‘the inexplicable state ...
 
