Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam
‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’
Vietnam’s corruption-prone public sector to receive 7 pct pay rise next year
The minimum wage for civil servants will be increased to $61 a month from July 2018.
500 workers go on strike in central Vietnam over unreasonable pay
The company switched to paying workers based on the number of products they make, forcing them to work overtime for less money.
October 17, 2017 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese workers end 5-day strike after company scraps draconian death leave rule
Thousands of workers will no longer have their salaries slashed if they take time off when a family member dies.
September 12, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Unpaid workers go on strike at ministry-run transport firm in Vietnam
Medical insurance and holiday bonuses have also been cut by the company.
August 23, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s employers, unions fight again over wage increase
Businesses offered 5 percent while the labor federation insisted on 13.3 percent.
June 28, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Lunar New Year bonuses show stark income divide across Vietnam
It's not going to be an equally happy new year for all.
December 29, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to give public sector 7.4 percent wage raise next year
This is the second annual increase in a row for the sector, which has around 2.8 million payroll jobs.
November 12, 2016 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Vietnam plans wage raise for public sector after corruption linked to income
The proposal came shortly after economists said meager salaries limit the quality of public service and fuel corruption.
October 17, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
Rising wage costs eat into profits of top English clubs
The aggregate pre-tax profits of English Premier League clubs fell nearly 37 percent last season due to a spike in wages, according to Deloitte.
April 15, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
