Putin wins another six years at Russia's helm in landslide victory

The Central Election Commission, with just over 70 percent of the votes counted, announced that Putin had won 75.9 percent of the vote.

Putin eyes fourth term as Russians go to polls

Many analysts say that after 18 years of leadership, Putin fatigue may be spreading across the country.

Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

Television pictures showed Putin and Trump talking as they walked to the position where the traditional group photograph.
November 11, 2017 | 12:33 pm GMT+7

Vietnam-Eurasion free trade agreement set to come into force

Russia's ambassador to Vietnam said entrepreneurs will be able to tap into Vietnam's market potential.
June 30, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7

Cameron, Argentina's Macri caught in Panama Papers swirl

The storm unleashed by the so-called Panama Papers continued to swirl Thursday as British Prime Minister David Cameron admitted benefiting from his father's offshore trust and ...
April 08, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7

Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers

Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm which have shone a spotlight ...
April 06, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Panama law firm says data hack was external, files complaint

The Panamanian lawyer at the center of a data leak scandal that has embarrassed a clutch of world leaders said on Tuesday his firm was a victim of a hack from outside the company, ...
April 06, 2016 | 08:49 am GMT+7

'Panama Papers' revelations trigger global probes

PARIS - Several countries launched tax evasion probes Monday after a massive leak of confidential documents lifted the lid on the murky offshore financial dealings of a slew of ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:46 am GMT+7

World leaders congratulate newly elected President, NA Chairwoman

World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent messages to congratulate President Tran Dai Quang and Vietnam's first-ever ...
April 04, 2016 | 08:44 am GMT+7
 
