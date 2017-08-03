VnExpress International
Samsung dismisses labor abuse claims in Vietnam

Samsung said a sample size of 45 female workers is insufficient to conclude its workers suffer from health problems like fatigue, dizziness and ...

Vietnamese driver torches motorbike after being stopped by cops

The 30-year-old man said the traffic fines he had driven up were worth more than his bike.
 
