VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vinh Long province
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vinh Long wants $33 million from state budget to help combat drought and salinity

Vinh Long has asked the central government to provide it VND751 billion ($33.2 million) to help fight the prolonged drought and salinity in the ...
 
go to top