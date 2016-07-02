VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnamese fisherman
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese fisherman shot dead in Cambodia

Another fisherman remains incarcerated in Cambodia.

Vietnamese fisherman injured in Taiwanese missile misfire

Bui Trong Van, 44, a Vietnamese fisherman on board a Taiwanese fishing boat, was injured after the vessel was hit ...
 
go to top