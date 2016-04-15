The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese veteran returns from the grave after 33 years
His 87-year-old mother fainted when the son she thought had died on the battlefield walked back into her life.
A day with Vietnam's 'Top Gun' veteran fighter pilot
Meet Nguyen Van Bay, one of the most decorated pilots of the Vietnam War, at his simple farm in the heart of the ...
Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war
In their teenage years, the Perfume River squad fought bravely in the war-shaping event the Tet Offensive.
January 25, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy
An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis.
December 01, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam repatriates remains of three US soldiers at Da Nang airport
It marked the 140th handover of missing American soldiers' remains since 1973.
April 03, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese survivor tells tragic tale of South Korean massacre
She witnessed the murders of her mother, brother and sister.
December 07, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Where a war is still being fought in Vietnam
The Vietnam War ended a long time ago, but mental and physical pains still torture veterans today.
July 27, 2016 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived
War affects all walks of life and children are not spared from its cruelty, but a generation of Vietnamese kids survived the bombardment thanks to the humble hat.
June 03, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs
The American-Vietnam War broke out in 1954, and claimed the lives of millions of both Vietnamese and Americans. One must fight or fall. But amid the cruelty of the war, humans, ...
May 17, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to accompany Obama on Vietnam visit
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, a Vietnam war veteran, will visit his former foe with President Obama next weekend, the White House has said in a recent statement.
May 15, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Former U.S. and Vietnamese fighter pilots meet to "close old chapter"
Veterans from the U.S. and Vietnam find reconciliation more than forty years after the Vietnam war ended.
April 18, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Bruce Weigl: The bridge that war can’t break
A simple, over-sized black T-shirt - a pair of blue jeans - thin metal glasses - if I hadn’t done my research on this man before meeting him, I’d have thought he was Steve Jobs’ ...
April 12, 2016 | 05:15 pm GMT+7
