Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran
Many young Americans today do not learn about this dark chapter of their history.
Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion
Some people are trying to let things go, but others say they will never forget.
Horrors of Vietnam War linger among former enemies without true recognition of the past
To build a true future of peace, it's time South Korea and the U.S. took responsibility for their actions.
March 13, 2018 | 06:42 pm GMT+7
South Koreans bow in tribute to Vietnamese massacre victims
The mass murder took 135 lives in Quang Nam Province's Ha My Village 50 years ago.
March 12, 2018 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Saigon show uncovers century of conflict and political turmoil
The Independence Palace has witnessed countless events unfold and shape the course of Vietnamese history.
March 07, 2018 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to build $15 million park in memory of My Lai massacre
504 unnamed civilians were slaughtered by U.S. troops on that fateful day in 1968.
March 07, 2018 | 11:09 am GMT+7
‘Historic’ US aircraft carrier visit in Vietnam raises global headlines, and expectations
The USS Carl Vinson's arrival aims to boost ties between the former foes and help maintain regional security.
March 06, 2018 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Adoptee living in UK reunited with father after Vietnam War separates them for 45 years
Her father, an American soldier, was forced to leave Vietnam before her Vietnamese mother gave birth in 1972.
February 28, 2018 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.
February 27, 2018 | 08:06 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to make landmark visit to Vietnam in March
Ties between the U.S. and Vietnam have grown through shared concerns over China’s aggressive behavior in disputed waters.
February 26, 2018 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Baby taken from wartime orphanage returns home for first Vietnamese New Year
After decades of confusion and anger, the UK citizen is ready to spend some quality time with his Vietnamese mother.
February 13, 2018 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Flashback: Photos capture Hanoi's Tet spirit through decades of hardships
The black and white exhibition features shots taken before and after the Vietnam War.
February 02, 2018 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Meet the Saigon family who stockpiled secret arsenal for Tet Offensive
Tran Van Lai's cover as a rich contractor put him in the perfect position to build a network of tunnels before the order came to launch the attacks.
February 02, 2018 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam remembers victory and losses 50 years after Tet Offensive
Heroic memories are accompanied by pain and guilt, say veterans who lost hundreds of comrades.
January 30, 2018 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, US begin Agent Orange cleanup at former wartime air base
Bien Hoa Airport is the largest remaining dioxin hotspot in Vietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:38 am GMT+7
