Vietnam tourism
Restaurants at risk from 'unreasonable' new regulations in Vietnam: commerce chamber
The draft law defines 'quality' restaurants as able to seat at least 50 guests at a time and accept credit card payments.
Air passenger traffic in Vietnam soars amid crowded airports
Airport expansion plans for two major airports are still pending approval.
Foreign tourists to Vietnam surge in August despite typhoons
Relaxed visa policy has done the trick.
August 24, 2016 | 05:30 am GMT+7
Amazing 'Ha Long Bay'...in Hanoi
Situated around 50km southwest of Hanoi, Quan Son Lake looks like an onshore miniature of Ha Long Bay.
August 23, 2016 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam to roll out digital visas next year
Foreign tourists to Vietnam could soon have their visas emailed.
August 10, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines’ profit rockets to $71 mln in first half
The national flag carrier nearly tripled its gross profit thanks to a jump in passengers.
July 22, 2016 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines targets 20 million passengers, $3.4 billion revenue this year
State-run national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to carry 20.1 million passengers this year, an increase of 15.5 percent from 2015.
June 19, 2016 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Cam Ranh International Airport set for $150 million expansion
Cam Ranh International Terminal JSC (CRTC) is planning to invest VND3.4 trillion ($150 million) to expand and upgrade the crowded Cam Ranh International Airport in the central ...
May 18, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
