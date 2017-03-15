VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam shrimp
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Australian ban on Vietnamese shrimp could drown exporters - trade official

Hanoi has called on the Australian government to reconsider the ban.

Vietnam, US ink deal on shrimp to settle WTO disputes

Vietnam’s shrimp export value to the U.S. rose 17 percent year on year.
 
go to top