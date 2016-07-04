The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnam's East Sea
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Philippines says any energy deal in disputed waters must be with Chinese company, not govt
'We are not entering into a sovereign agreement for exploration. It will be an agreement, if we do, between two corporate entities.'
China to carry out more military drills in flashpoint waters
It ordered all other ships to stay away.
Philippines' oil still in troubled waters after South China Sea ruling
Ruling affirms the Philippines rights over energy-rich Reed Bank but its potential petroleum partners remain reluctant to start drilling.
July 22, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
China upset by US Republican platform on South China Sea, Tibet
U.S. Republican Party has made accusations against China over the ludicrous claims in the East Sea and cutural genocide pratice in Tibet.
July 21, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
U.S. says its forces will keep operating in South China Sea
U.S. forces will continue sailing, flying and operating wherever international law allows.
July 20, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Beijing vows to continue S. China Sea construction
Despite an international ruling that China's actions were illegal, Beijing declared it will continue building in the disputed waters.
July 19, 2016 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says Chinese reports of PM backing Beijing stance 'untruthful'
The Chinese media said Vietnam "respects China's position" on the Hague's ruling, which Vietnamese media deemed "incorrect".
July 19, 2016 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Q&A on wider impacts of South China Sea ruling: What we should know so far
The Hague ruling was chiefly a victory for the Philippines in the David v Goliath legal challenge.
July 13, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Beijing must accept South China Sea ruling: Australia
China must halt its artificial island building in the disputed waters.
July 13, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
Taiwan rejects ruling on 'South China Sea' island of Itu Aba
Taiwan does not accept a tribunal's ruling on the 'South China Sea', claiming its sole holding in Spratly Islands and having "seriously impaired" its territorial rights.
July 12, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling
Brent crude oil prices jump 2 percent after The Hague rules against China on one of the world's most important shipping lanes.
July 12, 2016 | 07:26 pm GMT+7
Beijing will not 'step back' in 'South China Sea'
Beijing will not take a "single step back" in the contested sea head of a tribunal ruling in the dispute.
July 08, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Why the Philippines' 'South China Sea' legal case matters
And what will happen after the July 12 ruling?
July 08, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
U.S. urges respect for 'South China Sea' ruling
The United States urged respect for the decision on the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, to be announced next week.
July 08, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7
G7 to demand China respect international ruling over "South China Sea"
Group of Seven (G7) nations is going to issue a joint statement that will demand that China respect the upcoming international ruling regarding Beijing’s territorial claims in the ...
July 04, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter