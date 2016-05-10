The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Japanese discount retail brand opens first stores in Vietnam
Cheap homeware, bags and electrical goods will be available in 12 stores by the end of the year.
Big C Vietnam to change name next year
Thailand’s Central Group plans to change the name of its recently acquired Big C Vietnam next year, according to a ...
Vietnamese suppliers cry out after Big C turns the screw
Vietnamese suppliers to Big C, which has recently been acquired by a Thai investor, have expressed concerns over the supermarket chain’s recent demands involving discounts, a ...
May 10, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
