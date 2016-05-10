VnExpress International
Japanese discount retail brand opens first stores in Vietnam

Cheap homeware, bags and electrical goods will be available in 12 stores by the end of the year.

Big C Vietnam to change name next year

Thailand’s Central Group plans to change the name of its recently acquired Big C Vietnam next year, according to a ...

Vietnamese suppliers cry out after Big C turns the screw

Vietnamese suppliers to Big C, which has recently been acquired by a Thai investor, have expressed concerns over the supermarket chain’s recent demands involving discounts, a ...
