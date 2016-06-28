VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam National Administration of Tourism
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists

Vietnam welcomed some 4.7 million foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year, according to ...
 
go to top