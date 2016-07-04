VnExpress International
Indonesia hands over 65 arrested Vietnamese fishermen

Indonesia is increasingly cracking down on illegal fishing in its waters, including blowing up foreign fishing boats.

Vietnamese fishermen arrested after taking police, military officials hostage

27 fishing boats surrounded police and military officials and seized them in response to the arrests of other ...

Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

Disputes over fishing areas between local fishermen and those from other locality is the main reasons for the rare "arrest".
July 05, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
 
