VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnam Fatherland Front
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

Independent candidates who are running for parliament without being nominated by their employers must finalise support from their colleagues by April ...

More National Assembly seats available than candidates

There are 198 seats allocated to central level delegates to the 14th National Assembly. However, only 197 ...
 
go to top