Vietnam economy
Meet the four richest people in Vietnam
Two new Vietnamese names have been added to Forbes' list of the world’s billionaires this year.
Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal released, rules pushed by US on ice
The 11 remaining nations including Vietnam have suspended many controversial provisions and are expected to sign ...
Vietnam mall operator debut helps entice world's record stake sale in 2017: data
The $709 million IPO of Vincom Retail was among those that enticed sovereigh investors to take chunky stakes in record numbers last year.
February 10, 2018 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy
The new assessment of Vietnam's economy and medium-term macroeconomic projections announced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
March 31, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
ADB: Bad debt, low productivity the main challenges for Vietnam this year
The Asian Development Bank says non-performing loans and low productivity are the main challenges for Vietnam, while forecasting Vietnam’s economy will grow at 6.7 percent this ...
March 30, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter