Australia, Indonesia consider joint naval patrols in flashpoint waters
"This is part of our engagement in the region and this is in accordance with Australia's right of freedom of navigation."
Russia will not get involved in territorial disputes in South East Asia
China has for decades been involved in a dispute with many countries in the region over the territorial ...
Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa archipelago
Around 80 Vietnamese expatriates from countries all over the world have visited the country’s Truong Sa archipelago (Spratly Islands) in the East Sea.
May 03, 2016 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam-Gazprom venture pumps billions of cubic meters from East Sea gas fields
The Vietnam-based Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company, a 51:49 joint venture between PetroVietnam and Russia's Gazprom, has produced 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and ...
April 27, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, China conclude 11th joint fishing patrol in Gulf of Tonkin
Two coast guard vessels from Vietnam and two from China have wrapped up their 11th annual joint fishing patrol of common fishing grounds in the Gulf of Tonkin, the Vietnamese ...
April 25, 2016 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam welcomes U.S.-Philippines joint patrols in East Sea
Vietnam welcomes efforts by any party that help maintain peace and security in the East Sea, foreign ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said on Thursday while responding to a question ...
April 21, 2016 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
