Disabled man volunteers for first head transplant in Vietnam

An out of body experience: pushing the limits of bravery and medicine.

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

The negligent staff have been suspended pending further investigations.
 
