Tear gas at fan zone before France-Portugal match

By Reuters/Gavino Garay   July 11, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Police fire tear gas at angry spectators who couldn't get into the 'fan zone' ahead of the Portugal-France Euro 2016 final.
