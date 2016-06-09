VnExpress International
Maria Sharapova gets two-year ban

By Reuters   June 9, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7
The International Tennis Federation bans Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova for two years after testing positive for banned drug meldonium.
Tags: Maria Sharapova meldonium
 
