The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
VFA
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam struggles to find buyers for over 1 million tons of rice
For the first time in eight years, rice exports are projected to fall below 6 million tons.
Vietnam’s rice exports fall as average price rises
As exports to many markets dropped, Vietnam managed to see better prices in 2016.
Vietnam exporters upbeat as Philippines set to import more rice
The increasing demand for the staple grain prompted the Philippines to buy more from regional suppliers.
October 12, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7
In Africa, Vietnam's rice exporters see a rising market
Shipments to African countries surged while the Chinese market became more and more challenging.
October 01, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months
Falling demand in key markets and increased competition have eaten into rice sales.
September 29, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rice exports shrink to seven-month low in July
Rice export volume collapsed by 118 percent on-year.
August 12, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Buyers dry up as Vietnam's rice exports drop off in Q2
The Vietnam Food Association said that the country’s rice exports fell by 31 percent on-year to 400,000 tons in May, contributing to a drop in export volume in the second quarter ...
June 08, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s rice exports projected to fall in second quarter
The Vietnam Food Association predicts that Vietnam’s rice exports will reach 1.5 million tons in the second quarter of this year, lower than its previous target of 1.6 million ...
May 23, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's rice export price falls amid global hikes
The export price of Vietnamese rice fell by $5 per ton on the global market in mid-April, while its competitors maintained or even increased prices.
April 25, 2016 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Vietnam sets three million tons of rice export target
The Vietnam Food Association plans to export three million tons of rice in the first six months of 2016, up 12 percent from the same period last year, despite an historic drought ...
April 15, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter