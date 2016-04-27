The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Lawmakers sow fruit and vegetable export plan to stem poverty in rural Vietnam
Vietnam earned more from fruit and vegetable exports than it did from oil shipments last year.
Fruit and veg outgrow rice to become Vietnam's third largest foreign-currency earner
Already a major coffee and rice exporter, Vietnam is now turning its attention to fruit and vegetables.
Vietnamese diet: Too much salt and not enough fruit and veg
Cancer and heart disease are deadly threats to those who don't watch what they eat.
September 09, 2016 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports grow past rice
Countries like the U.S. and Australia are developing a taste for Vietnamese fruit.
September 08, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Mekong Delta loses $210 million to drought and salinity
Vietnam's Mekong Delta has suffered losses worth more than VND4.7 trillion ($210 million) due to the severe and prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion during dry season, ...
June 28, 2016 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Malaysia's drought woes open door for Vietnamese vegetable growers
Fruit and vegetable growers in Malaysia are reeling from the hot weather caused by the El Nino phenomenon. The public are bracing for a steep increase in the price of vegetables, ...
May 20, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Organic farming takes baby steps to meet growing demand
Organic farming has become more mainstream in recent years as the demand for organic produce continues to rise.
May 16, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Photographer's eye: Food markets
Street markets with fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are something you almost don't see in western countries, but you can’t miss them in Asia.
April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
