Vietnam's soybean imports to rebound in 2017 - USDA

Importers could benefit from recent falls in U.S. soybean futures, which dropped to the lowest level in a year on April 13.

Indonesia turns it back on Vietnamese rice as crops at home flourish

Indonesia's rice imports from all destinations in 2017 are forecast to halve to 500,000 tons, based on USDA ...

Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections

The upper house of the U.S. Congress voted on Wednesday to stop the Department of Agriculture (USDA) from inspecting both domestic and foreign catfish.
May 27, 2016 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
 
