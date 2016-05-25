The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trump Jr., Kushner met with Russian lawyer - New York Times
The meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan was the first confirmed private meeting between members of the president's inner circle and a Russian ...
Green Party files for election recount in Wisconsin
The recounts were aimed at assessing the integrity of the voting system not at undermining Trump.
Thousands march in U.S. cities against Trump presidency
Thousands of demonstrators took the streets in cities across the U.S. on Saturday to protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
November 13, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Trump's surprise wins in key U.S. states rattle world markets
Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states including Florida and Ohio.
November 09, 2016 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Cambodian PM Hun Sen backs U.S. Republican candidate Trump
'If Trump wins, the world will change and may be in a good situation because Trump is a businessman so he doesn't want war.'
November 03, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Trump: 'We will not let these lies distract us'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump predicted victory in November, saying it will be "Brexit" all over again and "we will not let these lies distract us."
October 14, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Protesters throw rocks, bottles at police outside Trump rally in New Mexico
Protesters threw rocks and bottles at police officers who responded with pepper spray outside a rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police ...
May 25, 2016 | 06:26 pm GMT+7
