Vietnam's forgotten fines and the offenders who escape punishment

While it might be easy to create and raise public order fines, enforcing them has proven to be a different story.

Undercover cops in Hanoi catch men peeing in public

Best try and hold it in unless you want to receive a hefty fine - and be caught on camera.
 
