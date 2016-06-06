VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag UNEP
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Millions at risk from rising water pollution

164 million people are at risk of water-borne diseases in Africa, 134 million in Asia and 25 million in Latin America.

Global standard to measure food waste aims to put more on plates

A new global standard for measuring food loss and waste will help countries and companies step up efforts to ...
 
go to top