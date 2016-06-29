VnExpress International
Vietnamese doctor turns "medical waste" into skin to cure wounds

Vietnamese-Singaporean Dr. Phan Toan Thang discovered the method of using stem cells from the umbilical cord to cure burns, injuries and many others ...
 
