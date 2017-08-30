VnExpress International
Air strikes again hit Syria's Ghouta, UN considers ceasefire resolution

At least 416 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta since Sunday night, with more than 2,100 wounded from the assault by Syria's military and its ...

UN concerned over bodies dumped in east Libyan cities

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show the bodies, bloodied and mutilated, lying in the dirt.

South Korea seizes another ship suspected of transferring oil to North Korea

The ship can carry 5,100 tons of oil and has a crew mostly from China and Myanmar.
December 31, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

UN condemns 'outrageous' N.Korea missile launch, Pyongyang says more to come

Kim Jong Un said more exercises with the Pacific as the target were needed.
August 30, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
